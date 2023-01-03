e-Paper Get App
IND vs SL: Jasprit Bumraj included in India ODI squad for Lanka series

IND vs SL: Jasprit Bumraj included in India ODI squad for Lanka series

Bumrah was out of cricketing action since September 2022 and was also ruled out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup due to a back injury.

Tuesday, January 03, 2023
Pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been recalled in the India’s ODI squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.

The pacer has undergone rehabilitation and has been declared fit by the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He will be joining the Team India ODI squad soon.

India’s updated squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

