IND vs SL: Axar Patel, Suryakumar Yadav break into epic celebration after India's thrilling 2-run win over Lanka

Mumbai: With 13 runs to defend in the final over, captain Hardik Pandya threw the ball to Axar Patel and the left-arm spinner delivered by India clinch a narrow 2-run win over Sri Lanka in the first T20I at the Wankhede Stadium here. Pacer Shivam Mavi too made a dream debut with a relentless display of fast-bowling as his four-wicket haul made the difference as the Men in Blue emerged victorious.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, a relived Axar was seen celebrating with vice-captain Suryakumar Yadav.

Meanwhile, India batters found the Sri Lankan spinners hard to put away before Deepak Hooda (41 not out off 23) and Axar (31 not out off 20) took the hosts to 162 for five.

The Sri Lankans surely had the firepower to chase down 163 but Mavi's strikes at front and back end of the innings tilted the game in favour of the home team. The game went down to the wire with spinner Axar Patel managing to defend 13 runs in the final over. Mavi ended with envious figures of four for 22 in four overs.

The fighting knocks from skipper Dasun Shanaka (45 off 27) and Chamika Karunaratne (23 not out off 16) went in vain as Sri Lanka ended 160 all out in 20 overs. This is the lowest total India defend at this stadium.