 IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Completes 10,000 ODI Runs To Join A League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen
IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma became the sixth Indian and 15th overall to complete 10,000 runs in one-day international cricket.

Rohan SenUpdated: Tuesday, September 12, 2023, 04:37 PM IST
India captain Rohit Sharma on Tuesday entered an exclusive club of players after he completed 10000 runs in one-day international cricket during the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 Super match against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

Rohit Sharma became the sixth Indian and 15th overall to reach the landmark after completing 22 runs against Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa stadium.

He got to the landmark in style, hitting a straight six down the ground off Kasun Rajitha in the 7th over.

Rohit 2nd fastest to 10,000 ODI runs

The Hitman is also the second fastest batter after Virat Kohli to enter the 10K club. Kohli did it in 205 innings while Rohit has achieved the feat in 241 innings.

Kohli and Rohit in fact, are the only the only two active cricketers on the list of batters with 10K runs in the 50-over format.

Sachin Tendulkar (18,426), Sourav Ganguly (11,363), Rahul Dravid (10,889) and MS Dhoni (10,773) are the other Indian legends who are in the elite club.

Fastest to reach 10,000 ODI runs:

Virat Kohli - 205 innings.

Rohit Sharma - 241 innings.

Sachin Tendulkar - 259 innings.

At the time of crossing the 10K mark, Rohit's average stood at just over 49 and a strike rate of 90. He has 30 hundreds and 50 half-centuries in his career so far.

He roared back to form in the last game against Pakistan in which he scored a quickfire 56 in India's 228-run victory over the arch-rivals.

