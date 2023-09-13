IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: India End Sri Lanka's Winning Streak To Reach Final After Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja Heroics

In a thrilling low-scoring encounter at R. Premadasa Stadium, India halted Sri Lanka's 13-match winning streak in One-Day Internationals (ODIs) with a convincing 41-run victory. This win came in the fourth match of the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup, securing India's spot in the final.

The target of 213 runs proved to be a challenging chase on a tricky pitch that favored the bowlers. Sri Lanka's chase was hampered early as they lost three wickets, including Pathum Nissanka's, in the power-play. Jasprit Bumrah claimed two of these wickets, while Mohammad Siraj took the other.

Charith Asalanka and Sadeera Samarawickrama attempted to rebuild Sri Lanka's innings, adding 43 runs for the fourth wicket. However, Kuldeep Yadav intervened, dismissing both batsmen in consecutive overs.

A resilient seventh-wicket partnership between Dhananjaya De Silva and Dinuth Wellalage reignited Sri Lanka's hopes. They added 63 runs, taking Sri Lanka close to victory with 44 runs needed off 55 deliveries.

Dinuth Wellalage displayed exceptional determination as he fought valiantly, despite wickets falling at the other end. The 20-year-old's resilient inning was a standout performance for Sri Lanka, earning praise from Virat Kohli during the post-match handshake.

Spinners Turn the Tables for India

In the end, it was India's spinners who made the difference. Ravindra Jadeja claimed a wicket, and Kuldeep Yadav sealed the match by taking two wickets, finishing with impressive figures of (9.3-0-43-4).

Earlier in the day, India batted first and posted a below-par total of 213 runs on a challenging pitch. Rohit Sharma's splendid half-century was a standout performance, while K.L. Rahul contributed with 39 runs.

Sri Lankan spinners, Dimuth Wellalage (5-40), Charith Asalanka (4-19), and Maheesh Theekshan, took all ten Indian wickets, marking the first time India was bowled out by spinners in ODIs.

Wellalage's Heroics Recognized

Dinuth Wellalage, for his exceptional all-round performance, was declared the 'Player of the Match' as he claimed 5-40 and top-scored for Sri Lanka with 42 runs.

Winning captain, Rohit Sharma, praised the team's performance under pressure and the contributions of bowler Hardik Pandya.

Losing captain, Dasun Shanaka, commended the spinners' performance and the all-round skills of their genuine batters.

Brief Scores:

India 213 all out in 49.1 overs (Rohit Sharma 53, K.L. Rahul 39; Dunith Wellalage 5-40, Charith Asalanka 4-18) beat Sri Lanka 172 all out in 41.3 overs (Dinuth Wellalage 42, Dhananjaya De Silva 41; Kuldeep Yadav 4-43, Ravindra Jadeja 3-33, Jasprit Bumrah 2-30) by 41 runs.

