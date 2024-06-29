IND vs SA, T20 World Cup Final LIVE: Rain And Virat Kohli's Form In Focus As Team India Looks To End ICC Title Drought

We are all set and ready for the blockbuster final of the T20 World Cup 2024 between India and South Africa. The Men in Blue will be eyeing their second title, but the Proteas stand in their way as worthy opponents who deserve to win the trophy as much as Rohit Sharma & Co.

South Africa however, are playing their first-ever ICC tournament final and will be under more pressure than India, who haven't won a major trophy in over a decade.

Live Update:

6.23 pm - Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar feels the final will be won by Team India and offered his sympathies to the Proteas.

6.20 pm - This is what the pitch looks like for tonight's big game

6.15 pm - Here's Jatin Sapru providing us fans with the weather update from the stadium.

6 pm - Hello and Welcome to our Live Blog for the ultimate clash between India and South Africa

Rohit is desperate to lay his hands on a World Cup. This is the third final he's going to be leading the team in less than a year and will be hoping to get third time lucky after heartbreaking defeats in the 2023 World Test Championship final and the ODI World Cup loss against Australia.

India are also the favourites as they have the experience of playing 6 World Cup finals before this one, out of which they have won thrice in 1983, 2007 and 2011.

Weather conditions

But past records won't matter when both teams clash in Barbados, where the weather might also have a say in the match due to the overhead conditions which will be overcast throughout with rain threat looming large.

Pitch Report

Outside of New York, Kensington Oval has proven to be a fast bowler’s dream in the T20 World Cup. The pitch here has claimed 59 wickets at an average of 20.22, with an economy rate of 7.88.

Notably, only one total has surpassed 200, with most scores falling between 109 and 181—the highest of which was posted by India in their only game at this venue during the current tournament.

The final will be contested on pitch No. 4, which has previously hosted the matches between Namibia and Oman, and Scotland and England. Positioned as the fourth of eight pitches on the square, it ensures that neither boundary is significantly longer than the other.

Head-to-Head

India and South Africa have faced each other in 26 T20 Internationals (T20Is) to date. India has emerged victorious in 14 of these encounters, while South Africa has won 11 times. One match ended without a result.

In the context of T20 World Cups, India and South Africa have met 6 times. India has won 4 of these matches, whereas the Proteas have triumphed in 2.