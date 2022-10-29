Ind vs SA: Rishabh Pant gets special request from fan ahead of crucial T20 World Cup clash

Rishabh Pant | Photo: Twitter

After their back-to-back wins against Pakistan and Netherlands in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia, Team India now gear up to face South Africa in Perth on Sunday.

Ahead of the high-profile match, India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant had an extended net session to work on his wicket-keeping skills.

After the nets, Pant obliged fans with autographs and selfies. And as he made his way back, one of the fans called him and said, “Bhai, opening kar lo India ke kismat badal jayegi.”

Lack of game time

Pant is yet to feature in India’s playing XI Down Under but Team India batting coach Vikram Rathour stated that the swashbuckling left-handed batter is being asked to be fully prepared if an opportunity arises for him to be in the playing eleven.

"Unfortunately, only eleven players can be in the team to play the match. I know and understand that Rishabh is an extremely good player and we have seen what he can do in matches against any opposition. So, the conversation with him has been to be ready as a chance can come anytime to him and opportunity can arrive any moment," Rathour said.

Mentally ready

"It becomes important for him to be physically and mentally ready, which he's doing that. Like many people can see that he's practising regularly and is trying to keep himself mentally prepared. Let's see when his chance arrives, but I am sure whenever the opportunity comes, he will be ready."