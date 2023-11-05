IND vs SA, CWC 2023: Virat Kohli And AB de Villiers Hug Each Other In Epic Reunion At Eden Gardens; WATCH

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Indian batting star Virat Kohli caught up with former South African captain AB de Villiers ahead of the 2023 World Cup game against the Proteas at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Kohli was seen giving a hug to De Villiers as he prepares for a litmus test on his 35th birthday.

Kohli and De Villiers have been long-standing IPL teammates at the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The duo have shared various memorable partnerships in IPL history and their 229* put against the Gujarat Lions in the 2016 edition remains the highest in history. A year ago, they had added 215 as the partnership of 229 surpassed their own record.

Below is the video of Virat Kohli hugging AB de Villiers:

The beautiful moment between Virat Kohli and AB De Villiers.#HappyBirthdayKingKohli #HappyBirthdayViratKohli pic.twitter.com/DlQsgEnTTX — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) November 5, 2023

Team India to bat first after winning the toss in Kolkata:

Coming to the state of the contest, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma won the coin toss and asked the Proteas to bowl. The Men in Blue have gone with an unchanged side to make it 8 wins out of 8 and stay unbeaten throughout the tournament.

The Proteas have been highly dominant while batting first, but have struggled while chasing, notably losing to the Netherlands and barely crossing the line against Pakistan. South Africa's spot in the semi-final was sealed after Pakistan beat New Zealand on Saturday at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.