IND vs SA, CWC, 2023: Kolkata Police Horse Dies Of 'Heart Attack' Due To Fireworks At Eden Gardens After India's Win

Kolkata: In a shocking turn of events at the ongoing Men's Cricket World Cup match between India and South Africa at Eden Gardens on Sunday, the celebration of India's victory took a distressing toll on the Kolkata Police's mounted division. As the fireworks lit up the sky around 8:30 pm, the horses, including the mare named Voice of Reason, aged over 5, were thrown into a state of distress. The loud noise caused them to behave erratically, with two horses running uncontrollably.

Voice of Reason succumbed to a heart attack hours later. Spectators and match organisers, swept up in the thrill of the win, unknowingly left the police horses to a traumatic ordeal during the fireworks display outside the stadium.

Policemen Injured In The Incident

Amidst the chaos, two mounted policemen were injured, further underscoring the gravity of the situation. The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) had not sought permission from the Kolkata Police for the fireworks, said officials in their statement to the media. Following the tragedy, authorities have swiftly decided to prohibit fireworks at Eden Gardens for the next two matches.

Criticism And Animal Welfare Concerns

Critics have condemned the lack of precautions taken by the match organisers, emphasizing the acute hearing sensitivity of animals. Veterinarians have called for greater awareness and consideration in future events involving animals, stressing the need for detailed planning to prevent such distressing incidents.

The incident has drawn attention to the contrasting approaches in other cities like Delhi and Mumbai, where firework displays during World Cup matches have been suspended due to concerns about pollution levels.

