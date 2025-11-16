 IND vs SA 1st Test: Mohammed Siraj BREAKS STUMPS, Hits Ronaldo's SIUU Celebration At Eden Gardens; Video
Mohammed Siraj bowled a vital short spell on Day 3 at Eden Gardens in the 1st Test. The pacer cleaned up Simon Harmer, breaking the off-stump in pieces. Siraj's spell helped India bowl South Africa out for 153, needing 124 to win the IND vs SA 1st Test.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Mohammed Siraj showed no mercy in his short burst at the Eden Gardens on Day 3. In his two over spell, Siraj struck twice to help India bowl South Africa out for 153. The highlight of his spell was the wicket of Simon Harmer, with the off stump shattering in pieces with a peach of a delivery.

Siraj had not bowled in the second innings with the pitch favouring the spinners. With the Proteas looking settled, stand-in captain Rishabh Pant turned to Siraj to inflict some damage.

The Gujarat Titans pacer found some reverse swing and kept the batsmen on their toes. Simon Harmer was confounded and left a delivery outside off stump hoping for it to shape away. However, the late movement meant that it crashed straight into the off stump. Such was the ferocity, that the stump broke into pieces, with the umpires needing a replacement.

A fan of Cristiano Ronaldo, the fast bowler hit the 'SIUU' celebration after getting the breakthrough his team needed. It is a celebration that Siraj has often adopted, given his love for football and the Portuguese legend.

Siraj followed it up with a yorker to trap Keshav Maharaj. The South Africa spinner had no response and even a DRS could not save him. Siraj's second innings numbers read: 2-0-2-2. Overall in the IND vs SA 1st Test, he picked up 4 wickets, despite little to no assistance to the pacers.

