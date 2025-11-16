 IND vs SA 1st Test: Eden Gardens Gives STANDING OVATION To Temba Bavuma After Proteas Skipper's Half-Century
South Africa captain Temba Bavuma became the first to score a half-century in the IND vs SA 1st Test. On a difficult pitch, Bavuma showcased grit and resilience to notch up the highest score of the match. What once looked like a regulation victory for India, Bavuma has managed to turn it around for the visitors.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Image Credit: X

Temba Bavuma stood tall to keep South Africa in the hunt at Eden Gardens. The Proteas skipper scored a vital half-century to guide the visitors past the 150-run mark on Day 3 of the IND vs SA 1st Test. With the surface difficult to bat on, Bavuma's innings was one of class, with the Eden Gardens crowd recognizing his effort with a standing ovation.

Bavuma did well to hold up his end as South Africa took control of the 1st Test. He walked into bat with the score at 25/2 and remained unbeaten even as wickets fell in clusters at the other end. Bavuma was not out on 29 at Stumps on Day 2, but batted alongside Corbin Bosch to take the visitors lead past 100.

Bavuma's fifty was the first of the Test. Given the conditions, the knock was invaluable and furthermore impressive that he stayed unbeaten. KL Rahul's 39 in the first innings is the next best. Aiden Markram was the only other batter to score more than 30.

