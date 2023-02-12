e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs PAK, Women's T20 World Cup Live: Pakistan opt to bat first, Harleen Deol replaces Smriti Mandhana in India XI
Live Updates

IND vs PAK, Women's T20 World Cup Live: Pakistan opt to bat first, Harleen Deol replaces Smriti Mandhana in India XI

India will look to open their account in the Women's T20 World Cup with a win over arch-rivals Pakistan when they face off in their Group 2 clash in Cape Town.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, February 12, 2023, 06:10 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on
12 February 2023 06:10 PM IST

Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof win the toss and opt to bat first against India in Cape Town

12 February 2023 06:10 PM IST
12 February 2023 06:10 PM IST
12 February 2023 05:56 PM IST

India will look to open their account in the Women's T20 World Cup with a win over arch-rivals Pakistan when they face off in their Group 2 clash in Cape Town.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

IND vs PAK, Women's T20 World Cup Live: Pakistan opt to bat first, Harleen Deol replaces Smriti...

IND vs PAK, Women's T20 World Cup Live: Pakistan opt to bat first, Harleen Deol replaces Smriti...

Watch: Fielder takes 'greatest catch of all time' in tennis ball tournament, Sachin Tendulkar &...

Watch: Fielder takes 'greatest catch of all time' in tennis ball tournament, Sachin Tendulkar &...

ISL 2023: Kerala Blasters supporters assault Bengaluru FC fans in viral video; Watch

ISL 2023: Kerala Blasters supporters assault Bengaluru FC fans in viral video; Watch

IND vs AUS 3rd Test shifted out of Dharamsala due to unprepared outfield: Report

IND vs AUS 3rd Test shifted out of Dharamsala due to unprepared outfield: Report

IND vs AUS, BGT: Australia bring in Matthew Kuhnemann for Delhi Test, Josh Hazlewood ruled out

IND vs AUS, BGT: Australia bring in Matthew Kuhnemann for Delhi Test, Josh Hazlewood ruled out