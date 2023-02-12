IND vs PAK Women's T20 WC: When & where to watch the high octane T20 clash; Live on TV & online

Svetlana

Indian Women's cricket team will take on arch rivals Pakistan in the T20 World Cup at Newlands, Cape Town on Sunday,

It will be 7th time the two teams will clash in the Women's T20 World Cup. India lead the head-to-head record against Pakistan, having won four out of six matches. Overall, India lead Pakistan 10-3 in T20Is.

When is the match scheduled to take place?

India and Pakistan will clash on Sunday (February 12).

At what time will the match begin?

The match is scheduled to start at 6:30 PM IST.

How to watch the India vs Pakistan match on TV?

The high-octane clash can be seen on Star Sports Network channels.

How to live stream the match?

Fans can tune into "Hotstar" to live streamline the match.

