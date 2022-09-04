Ind vs Pak: Urvashi Rautela back to watching Asia Cup 2022

Urvashi Rautela has been linked with the star Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant | File Photo

The Super 4 match in Asia Cup 2022 between India and Pakistan is currently happening in Dubai. And after watching the group match last week on Sunday, August 28, actress Urvashi Rautela is back in the stadium watching the match between the two cricketing nations in Dubai International Stadium.

Urvashi, who has appeared in Hindi films such as Kaabil, Great Grand Masti, Sanam Re, and Hate Story 4 among others, also took to her Instagram account and shared a video from the stadium. She was seen wearing a beautiful blue dress in the video which she captioned as "Ind Vs Pak Asia Cup 2022".

Urvashi Rautela has been often been controversially linked with the star Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who is playing this match as the wicketkeeper but was dropped from the previous India vs Pakistan clash last week, attended by Rautela, in which Dinesh Karthik handled the wicketkeeping duties.

Netizens took to the comments section and wrote, "Lagat hai aaj chotu bhaiya ki batting dekhne ko mil jaayegi (It seems you will be able to see Chotu Bhaiya's batting today)" as the actress refers to the Indian wicketkeeper as 'Chotu bhaiya' when she slams the cricketer indirectly on her social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

It had all stemmed from Rautela's interview wherein she claimed that a certain 'RP' came to meet her during an event in New Delhi. He kept waiting in the hotel lobby and the meeting didn't take place as Urvashi dozed off only to wake up to "16-17 missed calls." Following the actress' claims, Pant hit back at her via his Instagram story in which he had written, "Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them“#merapichachorhobehen