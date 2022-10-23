e-Paper Get App
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 23, 2022, 09:00 PM IST
Ind vs Pak: Twitterati poke fun at Mohammad Nawaz for celebrating Virat Kohli's wicket on a no ball
India's thrilling win over Pakistan in their T20 World Cup opener at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground left fans in a frenzy.

But even the players were not spared by the emotional roller-coaster the game produced.

During one such moment, Pakistan spinner Mohammad Nawaz, who bowled the final over, was so engulfed by emotions that he forgot he had bowled Virat Kohli on a free-hit due to the no-ball bowled off the previous over.

Fans poked fun at the spinner for his celebratory reaction. He raised his hand after getting Virat Kohli bowled on a free-hit

Here are a few reactions.

