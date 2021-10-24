IND vs PAK: Indian players take the knee before start of play

Indian players on Sunday to show their support for the fight against racism took the knee before the start of play against Pakistan in their opening game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on Sunday.

Earlier on Saturday, England and West Indies players had also lent their support to the Black Lives Matter movement by taking the knee before their game.

Meanwhile, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and elected to field against arch-rivals India in the Super 12 game.

India has left out R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kisan for the marquee clash against Pakistan in their opening game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on Sunday. Meanwhile, Varun Chakravarthy and Suryakumar Yadav have made it to the Virat Kohli-led side. On the other hand, Pakistan has left out Haider Ali.

The Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 07:46 PM IST