e-Paper Get App

Ind vs Pak: Babar Azam & Co to wear black armbands against arch-rivals in support of flood victims back home

IANSUpdated: Sunday, August 28, 2022, 01:29 PM IST
article-image

The Pakistan cricket team will wear black armbands in their opening match of the ACC T20 Asia Cup 2022 against India on Sunday evening to express solidarity with the flood victims in their country.

Heavy downpour has continued to pummel parts of Pakistan already battered by calamitous floods of epic proportions, unleashing death and destruction in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Balochistan and Sindh provinces.

Scores of people have died in KP, where heavy rains have triggered devastating floods in rivers and streams that also swept away several homes near their banks. Balochistan has remained cut off from the rest of the country due to fresh rains.

On Saturday, in pre-match conference, Pakistan captain Babar Azam appealed to the world to pray for and help the flood-affected people of his country. Babar said it is a tough time "in our country and we all are praying for the affected people".

More than 30 million people have been affected by floods and over 1,000 deaths have been reported by the local media.

Sunday's clash between India and Pakistan here will see the resumption of the 'greatest rivalry' in the world of cricket. This will also be the first meeting between these two teams after facing off in the Men's T20 World Cup last year in the UAE, where Pakistan secured a resounding 10-wicket win over India, their first such victory in Men's World Cups.

Read Also
'It would have been a different game': Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on Shaheen Afridi's absence for...
article-image
HomeSportsInd vs Pak: Babar Azam & Co to wear black armbands against arch-rivals in support of flood victims back home

RECENT STORIES

Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid arrives in New Delhi on official visit

Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid arrives in New Delhi on official visit

Madhya Pradesh: Bajrang Dal protest over interfaith elopement in Dewas district

Madhya Pradesh: Bajrang Dal protest over interfaith elopement in Dewas district

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan team to wear black armbands in support of flood victims back home

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan team to wear black armbands in support of flood victims back home

Ind vs Pak: Babar Azam & Co to wear black armbands against arch-rivals in support of flood victims...

Ind vs Pak: Babar Azam & Co to wear black armbands against arch-rivals in support of flood victims...

Sonali Phogat 'murder' case: Curlies bar owner Edwin Nunes' bail rejected, sent to 5-day police...

Sonali Phogat 'murder' case: Curlies bar owner Edwin Nunes' bail rejected, sent to 5-day police...