IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Who Can Replace Hardik Pandya If Team India Star Is Not Fit For Big Clash In Dubai?

Hardik Pandya. | (Image Credits: X)

Team India have a massive injury concern in form of Hardik Pandya as the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan looms on September 28, Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. The Men in Blue will have a tricky decision to make if Pandya is not fit to play as to whether they choose to bring in an extra batter or bowler in the line-up for the final.

Pandya bowled a successful first over against Sri Lanka in India's final game of Super 4 on Friday in Dubai, dismissing Kusal Mendis for a golden duck. However, it was the only over the Baroda-born cricketer bowled in the innings as he was off the field for the remainder of the innings. Pandya's bowling was slightly missed, especially with Jasprit Bumrah rested as Sri Lanka nearly chased down 203.

At the post-game presser, bowling coach Morne Morkel said about Abhishek Sharma and Hardik Pandya, as quoted by Cricbuzz:

"Hardik, I know we'll assess sort of tonight and tomorrow morning and we'll make a call on that. Abhishek is fine."

Abhishek, who fielded only for 9.2 overs, seems cleared to play the final but Pandya remains under the injury cloud. The Men in Blue have capable batters in their armoury in Jitesh Sharma and Rinku Singh to bat in the lower middle-order. Should India require a specialist bowler, they will likely draft in Arshdeep Singh, who performed exceptionally well against Sri Lanka.

Team India already have a like-for-like player in Shivam Dube but Pandya's big-game nous and swagger can play a massive role. The 31-year-old is also a gun fielder.

Hardik Pandya's record against Pakistan in T20Is

While Pandya averages only 19.60 in nine T20Is against Pakistan, his bowling average is outstanding with 14.60. In nine games, he has snaffled 15 scalps and has struck both times against the Men in Green with the new ball.

Although Team India have won both games this year against Pakistan, they may be under some pressure. Hence, Pandya's presence will be vital.