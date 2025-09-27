 IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Who Can Replace Hardik Pandya If Team India Star Is Not Fit For Big Clash In Dubai?
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Who Can Replace Hardik Pandya If Team India Star Is Not Fit For Big Clash In Dubai?

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Who Can Replace Hardik Pandya If Team India Star Is Not Fit For Big Clash In Dubai?

Team India have a massive injury concern in form of Hardik Pandya as the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan looms on September 28, Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. The Men in Blue will have a tricky decision to make if Pandya is not fit to play as to whether they choose to bring in an extra batter or bowler in the line-up for the final.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 12:23 PM IST
article-image
Hardik Pandya. | (Image Credits: X)

Team India have a massive injury concern in form of Hardik Pandya as the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan looms on September 28, Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. The Men in Blue will have a tricky decision to make if Pandya is not fit to play as to whether they choose to bring in an extra batter or bowler in the line-up for the final.

Read Also
Asia Cup 2025: Hardik Pandya Holds His Nerve To Pull Off A Spectacular Catch In IND vs OMA Match;...
article-image

Pandya bowled a successful first over against Sri Lanka in India's final game of Super 4 on Friday in Dubai, dismissing Kusal Mendis for a golden duck. However, it was the only over the Baroda-born cricketer bowled in the innings as he was off the field for the remainder of the innings. Pandya's bowling was slightly missed, especially with Jasprit Bumrah rested as Sri Lanka nearly chased down 203.

At the post-game presser, bowling coach Morne Morkel said about Abhishek Sharma and Hardik Pandya, as quoted by Cricbuzz:

"Hardik, I know we'll assess sort of tonight and tomorrow morning and we'll make a call on that. Abhishek is fine."

FPJ Shorts
Fashion Icon At 66: Neena Gupta Rocks Daughter Masaba’s Hand-Embroidered Black Gown & Emerald Choker
Fashion Icon At 66: Neena Gupta Rocks Daughter Masaba’s Hand-Embroidered Black Gown & Emerald Choker
PM Modi Alleges Congress Looted People, Praises BJP For GST Reforms And Relief For Common Citizens
PM Modi Alleges Congress Looted People, Praises BJP For GST Reforms And Relief For Common Citizens
Karnataka: Schools Closed For 2 Days Amid Orange Alert For Heavy Rain In Kalaburagi
Karnataka: Schools Closed For 2 Days Amid Orange Alert For Heavy Rain In Kalaburagi
BMW Crash Case: Delhi Court Extends Judicial Custody Of Accused Gaganpreet Makkad By 14 Days
BMW Crash Case: Delhi Court Extends Judicial Custody Of Accused Gaganpreet Makkad By 14 Days

Abhishek, who fielded only for 9.2 overs, seems cleared to play the final but Pandya remains under the injury cloud. The Men in Blue have capable batters in their armoury in Jitesh Sharma and Rinku Singh to bat in the lower middle-order. Should India require a specialist bowler, they will likely draft in Arshdeep Singh, who performed exceptionally well against Sri Lanka.

Team India already have a like-for-like player in Shivam Dube but Pandya's big-game nous and swagger can play a massive role. The 31-year-old is also a gun fielder.

Hardik Pandya's record against Pakistan in T20Is

While Pandya averages only 19.60 in nine T20Is against Pakistan, his bowling average is outstanding with 14.60. In nine games, he has snaffled 15 scalps and has struck both times against the Men in Green with the new ball.

Although Team India have won both games this year against Pakistan, they may be under some pressure. Hence, Pandya's presence will be vital.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'You're Not Strong Enough': Cristiano Ronaldo Hilariously Tells Journalist After Shaking Hands With...

'You're Not Strong Enough': Cristiano Ronaldo Hilariously Tells Journalist After Shaking Hands With...

'Koi Badla Liya Puraana Lamba': Virender Sehwag's Hilarious Claim As IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4...

'Koi Badla Liya Puraana Lamba': Virender Sehwag's Hilarious Claim As IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4...

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Who Can Replace Hardik Pandya If Team India Star Is Not Fit For Big...

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Who Can Replace Hardik Pandya If Team India Star Is Not Fit For Big...

Video: Track & Field Athlete Noah Lyles Flaunts His Medals On WWE Smack Down

Video: Track & Field Athlete Noah Lyles Flaunts His Medals On WWE Smack Down

'Puchna Toh Padega Na': Rinku Singh Recreates Viral Reel After Arshdeep Singh's Super Over Heroics...

'Puchna Toh Padega Na': Rinku Singh Recreates Viral Reel After Arshdeep Singh's Super Over Heroics...