IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: No Captains' Photoshoot Ahead Of Marquee Clash In Dubai, Claims Report

Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha. | (Credits: X)

With India and Pakistan set to clash in the high-voltage Asia Cup 2025 final on September 28, Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium, reports have claimed that there will be no captains' photoshoot before the decider. Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav and his Pakistani counterpart Salman Ali Agha are also likely to not shake hands during the toss.

Suryakumar and Salman didn't shake hands during toss of both matches of Asia Cup 2025, while the Indian players didn't do the same after chasing down the totals successfully set by the opposition. The animosity between the two sides reached at another level during the Super 4 clash as Haris Rauf engaged in a heated altercation with opening batter Abhishek Sharma.

Rauf and his teammate Sahibzada Farhan have also copped punishments from the ICC for their provocative gestures towards the crowd during the Super 4 clash. While Rauf was fined 30% of his match fees, Farhan was let off with a warning. Suryakumar has also been found guilty for his tribute to the Indian armed forces after the Group stage clash and has been fined 30% of the match fees.