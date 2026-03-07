IND Vs NZ T20 WC26 Final: India Eyes Glory As New Zealand Looms In Epic Final At Ahmedabad | File pic

Ahmedabad: Team India stands on the cusp of creating World Cup history in the shortest format of the sport with a chance to win back-to-back T20 World Cup titles on Sunday against a New Zealand side determined more than ever to spoil India’s own party at the Narendra Modi Stadium, on Sunday.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led side will not be up against just a supremely talented New Zealand outfit but the superstition of bad luck at the world’s biggest cricket stadium that haunts Indian teams ever since the infamous night of November 2, 2023.

The only blip in the Indian campaign in this edition was also at this venue in the Super Eight stage against South Africa, where a massive 76-run defeat had threatened to derail India’s World Cup hopes at one stage.

Thereafter, they have functioned like a well-oiled machine with the most critical cogs in the wheels, if not all, performing at optimal levels. The explosion and resurrection of Sanju Samson has been the most heartening of them all with his blockbuster efforts against West Indies in the last Super Eight game and the semifinal against England turning the corner for India.

Abhishek Sharma’s patchy form, except the Zimbabwe match, has been neutralised by the flamboyance and relentless power-hitting from Samson and the incredible skillsets of Ishan Kishan at the top.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav’s vital contributions in the middle overs has lent the much needed solidity and stability to India’s famed batting line-up. With the likes of Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya packing enough punch to slam sixes at will at any stage of the game, the defending champions have most batting bases covered. Axar Patel’s ability with the bat is something one cannot discount either.

In the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah is just gold and the spinners led by Varun Chakravarthy have been effective and will have a role to play come Sunday although a massive turner is not expected.

Bumrah will be crucial to India thwarting New Zealand’s turbo-charged opening batters Tim Seifert and Finn Allen. The duo can be unstoppable if not taken out early and Indian bowlers will be aiming to remove atleast one, if not both, in the first two to three overs with minimal collateral damage.

The Kiwis have played five International Cricket Council (ICC) tournament finals in the last 11 years and lost four of them, clinching only the World Test Championship final in 2021, when they beat India to claim the silverware and the bogey of being the nice guys of world cricket who finish second is something they would be looking to address.

The Mitchell Santner-led side have not been the most convincing in the tournament so far except the semifinal against South Africa, where they played an almost-flawless game to stun the Proteas at the Eden Gardens.

New Zealand will have to be at their absolute best or in simpler terms, replicate their semifinal effort against South Africa one more time on the biggest stage in world cricket at the most imposing cricketing venue packed to the rafters on Sunday.

With a mixed soil wicket expected on the centre pitch which is going to be used for the all-important final, a high-scoring thriller can be expected similar to India’s semifinal in Mumbai.

A par score of 200 is very likely and batters from both teams would be relishing the prospects of smashing records on the grandest occasion in the shortest format of cricket.

India are favourites undeniably with 132000 spectators cramming in at the Narendra Modi Stadium as they aim to retain their T20 World Cup crown while New Zealand are focused on creating some history all their own while becoming party-poopers.

Squads (From):

India: Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammad Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (capt), Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Cole McConchie, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Michael Bracewell, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne,