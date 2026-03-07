'Panauti Stadium Nahi Chahiye', Netizens File Petition To Shift ICC T-20 Finals From Ahmedabad To Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium | Instagram @scoopwithakshay

India and New Zealand will square off against each other in a nail-biting final match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 tomorrow, Thursday, on March 8 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Soon after team India locked its position in the final match, cricket lovers and fans started erupting on the Internet and expressed worry for the match being hosted in the Ahmedabad stadium, which has not been very fortunate for the team's luck, especially in the knockouts.

Several videos are going viral on social media of the netizens asking to shift the venue of the final match and instead host it in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, which has been in the buzz after the unforgettable cricketing atmosphere it provided during the semi-final match against England.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Cricket fans sign a petition to shift the venue:

A video going viral on social media, which was shot right outside the Wankhede Stadium at the Marine drive shows cricket fans signing petitions to shift the venue of the ICC T20 World Cup finals to Mumbai. Although the petition or any demand as such is not valid but just a form of expression from the cricket lovers and supporters who are not just worried but also scared of the Ahmedabad curse.

One cricket fan said, "World Cup final Wankhede mein hi hona chahiye, panauti stadium nahi chahiye hume."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

While one user wrote, "I went for the finals in 2023 and I went for the semi-final today and I 100% agree Wankhede is where it should be."

Since Team India locked its position in the finals, flight tickets to Ahmedabad from Mumbai have seen a high surge. The air fares have surged upto 100% high for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad flight tickets on March 8. Usually, the tickets that start from ₹3,000 and last-minute seats get sold between 5K-6K, flight tickets on March 8 are soaring high from ₹ 7,349 to ₹ 8,371 from Mumbai & Navi Mumbai.