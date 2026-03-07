MS Dhoni, Nita Ambani & Ranbir Kapoor: Guess Who Wore The Most Luxurious Watch During IND Vs ENG Semi-Final At Wankhede Stadium?

By: Rutunjay Dole | March 07, 2026
All-rounder Hardik Pandya, known for his luxurious watch collection, wore a rare piece, Richard Mille RM 67-02 'Italy' Edition worth ₹3.75 Cr
Former team India captain MS Dhoni donned ₹2.85 Cr worth, Daytona 'Giraffe' 126555TBR.
Brand ambassador of ICC T-20 World Cup 2026, Rohit Sharma kept it classy with Patek Philippe Chronograph watch worth ₹75 lakh.
Wife of Mukesh Ambani and philanthropist, Nita Ambani wore another Patek Philippe, Nautilus edition watch, which is worth ₹1.5 Cr.
Anil Kapoor matched his unmatched persona with Audemars Piguet watch of Royal Oak edition which is worth ₹52 lakh.
Hardik Pandya's girlfriend who was spotted supporting in the stands with his son Agastya Pandya. She was wearing ₹6.25 lakh worth Panthere De Cartier Watch.
Bollywood superstar who marked his presence with his wife Alia Bhatt and daughter Raha Kapoor; he supported team India with his blue Richard Mille, RM 67-02 Alexis Pinturault worth ₹4.75 Cr, making it the costliest watch of the nigh.