Mumbai-Ahmedabad Flight Prices Soar To 100% High Ahead Of India Vs. New Zealand T-20 WC Final At Narendra Modi Stadium |

THE ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand is being hosted at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 8. Soon after India's semi-final match against England concluded and the team blue locked its final position, cricket fans and matchgoars are desperately looking for the match tickets and an easy way to travel to the commercial capital of Gujarat.

Western Railway and airlines have announced additional services on the match day from Mumbai and Pune to travel to Ahmedabad. However, the air fares have surged upto 100% high for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad flight tickets on March 8. Usually, the tickets that start from ₹3,000 and last-minute seats get sold between 5K-6K, flight tickets on March 8 are soaring high from ₹ 7,349 to ₹ 8,371 from Mumbai & Navi Mumbai.From https://www.makemytrip.com/

One of Air India's Premium Economy flight tickets is priced at ₹21,884 for a 1 hour 30 minutes flight. Air India Express and Akasa Air on Friday announced that they will operate special flights to Ahmedabad, providing more travel options to the fans heading to Ahmedabad.

On the other hand, Western Railway has announced two special superfast trains between Mumbai Central and Ahmedabad to handle the surge in passenger demand ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 finals. The trains will run on special fares and offer premium travel options, including Vistadome and AC coaches. Bookings will open on March 6 and March 7 through PRS counters and the IRCTC website.