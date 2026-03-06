IND VS NZ T20 WC26 Final: After Western Railway, Air India Express, Akasa Air Announce Special Flights To Ahmedabad

Arshdeep Singh Bags Maiden 5-Wicket Haul In IND Vs NZ Final T20I | X

Air India Express and Akasa Air on Friday announced that they will operate special flights to Ahmedabad, providing more travel options to the city for the T20 World Cup final between India and New Zealand on March 8.

"To facilitate cricket fans travelling to witness the final, the airline will operate additional flights to Ahmedabad from Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Hyderabad. These flights have been scheduled in response to the sharp increase in demand for travel to the city as fans across the country plan to attend the highly anticipated match," Air India Express said in a release.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The airline also said it continues to closely monitor booking trends and might consider further capacity enhancements based on demand.

Akasa Air will operate special direct flights between Mumbai and Ahmedabad on March 8 and 9, complementing its existing network between the two cities.

"SkyLights will illuminate the cabin with the colours of the Indian tricolour, leveraging the dynamic lighting features of the Boeing Sky Interior to create an immersive and festive onboard ambience for guests travelling to witness the grand finale," the airline said in a statement.

Also, through SkyScore, Akasa Air said its passengers can get live match scores even while in the air.