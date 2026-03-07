IND VS NZ T20 WC26 Final: Fans Beat The Heat For Tickets Outside Narendra Modi Stadium; Sanju Samson Jerseys In Huge Demand| VIDEO

Excitement is on the rise as India gear up to face off against New Zealand in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday. The Men in Blue will face the Kiwis at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and fans have rushed to the ground in a bid to their get their hands on tickets.

In visuals shared by our reporter on ground, fans can be seen lining up in massive queues to buy tickets for the T20 World Cup final. That is despite the scorching heat in Ahmedabad, which temperatures ranging in the 36 degree celsius range.

Soon after India's semi-final match against England concluded and the team blue locked its final position, cricket fans and matchgoars are desperately looking for the match tickets and an easy way to travel to the commercial capital of Gujarat.

Western Railway and airlines have announced additional services on the match day from Mumbai and Pune to travel to Ahmedabad. However, the air fares have surged upto 100% high for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad flight tickets on March 8. Usually, the tickets that start from ₹3,000 and last-minute seats get sold between 5K-6K, flight tickets on March 8 are soaring high from ₹ 7,349 to ₹ 8,371 from Mumbai & Navi Mumbai

Sanju, Hardik merchandise on demand

Hardik Pandya will play the final on his home turf and there were a number of local sellers selling Indian kits with his name printed on the back. Sanju Samson was also a popular buy among the supporters.

The Kerala batter is the only Indian player to be nominated for the player of the tournament, playing two valuable knocks to help India secure a finals berth.