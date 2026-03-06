Will PM Modi Attend IND VS NZ T20 WC 2026 Final At Narendra Modi Stadium In Ahmedabad?

File

Ahmedabad: The Indian men's national cricket team has reached the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 after a thrilling victory in the semi-final. The Suryakumar Yadav-led team defeated England men's national cricket team by seven runs at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. India will now face New Zealand men's national cricket team, who reached the final after defeating South Africa men's national cricket team.

The ICC T20 World Cup final will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, 8 March 2026. India has won the last two ICC events and is eyeing a third consecutive title.

Will PM Modi Attend The Final?

Several high-profile individuals are expected to attend the final. The last time an ICC final was held at this venue was during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present at the venue.

There has been no official confirmation regarding his presence so far. Reportedly, the chances of PM Modi attending the final are very low, as India is closely monitoring the tense geopolitical situation in West Asia, which could affect his schedule.

PM Modi’s Schedule On Sunday

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth around ₹33,500 crore in New Delhi.

PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for Delhi Metro projects worth about ₹18,300 crore. He will inaugurate two new corridors of the Delhi Metro. These include the Majlis Park–Maujpur Babarpur (Pink Line) corridor of around 12.3 kilometres and the Deepali Chowk–Majlis Park (Magenta Line) corridor of around 9.9 kilometres.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for three new corridors under Phase 5-A of the Delhi Metro, covering a route length of over 16 kilometres.

PM Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple projects worth ₹15,200 crore under the General Pool Residential Accommodation Redevelopment Plan. Spread across key locations such as Sarojini Nagar, Netaji Nagar, Kasturba Nagar and Sriniwaspuri, these projects are part of the government’s ambitious programme to modernise GPRA colonies and create world-class infrastructure for government employees and administrative offices.