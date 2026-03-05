IND VS NZ T20 WC26 Final Confirmed! Defending Champions India To Face Kiwis At Narendra Modi Stadium On March 8

Defending champions India defeated England by seven runs in the second semifinal to storm into the summit clash of the T20 World Cup here on Thursday.

India will play New Zealand in the final on Sunday.

Sent in to bat, opener Sanju Samson blasted seven sixes and eight fours on way to a 42-ball 89 as India posted a challenging 253.

Shivam Dube (43), Ishan Kishan (39), Hardik Pandya (27) and Tilak Varma (21) also chipped in with brisk knocks.

Chasing a massive target of 254, Jacob Bethell's sensational 105 off 48 balls went in vain as England managed 246 for seven in 20 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah (1/33) was the most successful bowler, while Hardik Pandya (2/38) snapped two wickets.

For England, Will Jacks (2/40) and Adil Rashid (2/41) claimed two wickets each. Arshdeep Singh (1/51), Axar Patel (1/35) and Varun Chakravarthy (1/64) also claimed one wicket each for India.