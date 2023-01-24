IND vs NZ: Rohit Sharma becomes third highest six-hitter in ODIs, equals Ricky Ponting with 30th hundred

India captain Rohit Sharma finally ended his barren run of centuries in one-day internationals by hitting his 30th in the format in the ongoing match against New Zealand in Indore.

Rohit smashed his 30th hundred in ODIs off 83 balls to end a three-year drought of centuries in the format. He had last scored an ODI ton against Australia in Bengaluru on January 19, 2020.

The 35-year-old was getting starts and scoring fifties before this hundred but was regularly falling short of a three-digit score.

But he finally managed to break the jinx and join former Australia captain Ricky Ponting on the list of most hundreds in ODIs with his 30th.

Both Rohit and Ponting are ranked joint-third behind Sachin Tendulkar (49) and Virat Kohli (46).

Third Highest Six-Hitter in ODIs

The Hitman also clinched the third spot on the list of most sixes in ODIs. He took the place from Sri Lankan legend Sanath Jayasuriya, who had hit 270 maximums in 445 ODIs.

Rohit, who got out for 101 off 85 balls with 9 fours and six maximums, now has 273 sixes from 241 ODIs. Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi leads the ODI list with 351 sixes followed by West Indies great Chris Gayle (331).