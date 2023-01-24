IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill equals Babar Azam's ODI world record after 4th hundred in Indore

e-Paper Get App
Shubman Gill finished the series against New Zealand with 360 runs which is the joint-highest tally in a three-ODI bilateral series.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 24, 2023, 04:00 PM IST
India opener Shubman Gill continued his rich vein of form with the bat as he smashed his fourth ODI hundred in the ongoing third and final match against New Zealand in Indore on Tuesday.

Gill brought up his century in just 72 balls to become the fourth fastest batter to reach four tons in 50-overs international cricket.

Gill achieved the feat in just his 21st ODI innings, behind Imam-ul-Haq (9), Quinton de Kock (16) and Dennis Amiss (18).

This is Gill's second hundred in this series after his 208 in the first ODI. He was eventually dismissed for 112 off 78 balls with 13 fours and five sixes.

He finished the series with 360 runs which is the joint-highest tally in a three-ODI bilateral series. Pakistan captain Babar Azam was the sole holder of the record before Gill joined him in the elite list. Babar had also amassed 360 runs in 3 ODIs against West Indies in 2016.

