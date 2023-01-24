e-Paper Get App
IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score and Updates: India look to make changes with series in the bag
Joshua GeorgeUpdated: Tuesday, January 24, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
After taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series, India could be looking at making some changes to their playing eleven for the third and final game as they seek a 3-0 finish against New Zealand at Holkar Stadium on Tuesday. After a 3-0 series victory over Sri Lanka, India wouldn't want to let their guard down in a dead rubber and inflict a series sweep over a New Zealand missing stalwarts like Kane Williamson and Tim Southee.

Hello and welcome to Free Press Journal live blog of the India-New Zealand 3rd ODI game 

