IND vs NZ, Bengaluru Test Day 1 Live: Toss Delayed Due To Rain

Persistent rains cast a shadow of doubt over Day 1 of the IND vs NZ Test in Bengaluru | Image: X

Update

9:34 AM: The BlackCaps twitter handle share video of how it looks at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. It doesn't look good

9:04 AM: Toss delayed due to rains

Preview

After whitewashing Bangladesh in the recent Test series, Rohit Sharma and Co will again start as favourites and look to continue their home domination in the red ball format. India host New Zealand in a three-match series with the series kicking off in Bangalore’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium. However, the rain threatens to play spoilsport over the city on the opening days of the match.

Team India's batting is firing from all cylinders with captain Rohit Sharma leading from the front. Yashasvi Jaiswal will look to continue his purple patch. Akash Deep was a revelation with his pace and will look to keep the momentum going.

On the other hand, New Zealand hasn’t had as smooth a run. After beating the South Africa team, the Kiwis face 0-2 whitewash while hosting Australia for the first time in several years. During their recent tour of Sri Lanka, New Zealand were outplayed in all departments.

With no Kane Williamson due to injury, New Zealand will be banking on spinner Ajaz Patel to deliver with the ball. He took 10 wickets in one innings on the last tour.

Rachin Ravindra will be marking a return to the subcontinent after his incredibly successful ODI World Cup performance in 2023. He will be ably supported by skipper Tom Latham and Daryl Mitchell, who are excellent players of spin and will provide the Kiwis an extra dimension.

The series will have will be important for India. They are now three wins away from sealing a spot in the World Test Championships final. A series whitewash would mean India can sit back in relative comfort, knowing that they are due a spot in the final at Lord’s next year.