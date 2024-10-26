 IND vs NZ, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live: Ravindra Jadeja And Ravichandran Ashwin Strike But New Zealand's Lead Nears 350
IND vs NZ, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live: Ravindra Jadeja And Ravichandran Ashwin Strike But New Zealand's Lead Nears 350

The live coverage of day three of the second Test between India and New Zealand in Pune.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Saturday, October 26, 2024, 10:14 AM IST
Snapshot of day 2 of the 2nd Test. | Credits: BCCI Twitter)

10:08 am: Ravichandran Ashwin this time! He gets his 2nd wicket as Tim Southee edges one to slip. Rohit Sharma takes a good low catch.

10:04 am: New Zealand lose their seventh wicket as Mitchell Santner holes out to long-on. Ravindra Jadeja gets his second wicket of the day, but Kiwis are 340 ahead.

9:50 am: Ravindra Jadeja claims the first wicket of the day, cleans up Tom Blundell, who goes for a solid 41.

9:36 am: Glenn Phillips has smacked two boundaries off Ravichandran Ashwin's first over of the day. New Zealand's lead rises to 310.

With a healthy lead of 301 already, New Zealand will aim for even more when day three of the 2nd Test against India begins. The first and second days of the Test have gone the Black Caps' way for the most part as they have come out well-prepared and have looked as a well-drilled side. Hence, they have given themselves a massive shot at conquering one of the toughest assignments in Test cricket history.

As for the Indian team, they have suffered batting collapses in all three innings that they have batted against New Zealand in this series. To topple the 46 all out in the first innings in Bengaluru, followed by losing 54 runs for seven wickets in the second, the home side conceded a lead of 103 on day 2 in Pune, thereby putting New Zealand into the lead.

With the conditions in Pune only likely to get tougher for batting, it remains to be seen how India can spark a comeback.

