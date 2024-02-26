IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal Equals Virat Kohli's Indian Record In Test Series Against England

Yashasvi Jaiswal | Credits: Twitter

Team India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal added another feather to his young international career on Day 4 of the ongoing fourth Test at JSCA Cricket Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Monday, February 26.

Jaiswal equalled batting legend Virat Kohli's record for the most runs by an Indian batter in a Test series against England. Kohli amassed 655 runs in five Tests against England in 2016. Jaiswal achieved similar tally of runs during India's 192-run chase in the fourth Test in Ranchi.

During his 73-run knock in the first innings of the Ranchi Test, Yashasvi Jaiswal surpassed former captain and current head coach Rahul Dravid's tally of 602 runs to become the second-leading run-getter for India in a Test series against England.

Most runs by Indian batter in a Test series vs England

Yashasvi Jaiswal - 655* (2024)

Virat Kohli - 655 (2016)

Rahul Dravid - 602 (2002)

Virat Kohli - 593 (2018)

Vijay Majrekar - 586 (1962)

Yashasvi Jaiswal was just one run away from surpassing former captain Virat Kohli's record for most runs in a Test series against England. The 22-year-old was batting on 37 when he attempted a big shot off Joe Root's delivery but sliced towards backward point and James Anderson dived to take the catch.