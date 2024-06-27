IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup Semifinal LIVE: 'Passing Shower' Likely To Delay Toss In Guyana But Full Game Expected

Adopting a bold and aggressive batting strategy, India aims to shake off their long-standing knockout stage nerves as they face reigning champions England in the T20 World Cup semifinals on Thursday. The previous semifinal clash between these two sides saw England decisively defeat a hesitant Indian team in the 2022 tournament.

Since that 10-wicket loss in Adelaide, India has transformed their top-order approach, shedding their conservative style and emerging as a formidable force in this competition. On paper, Rohit Sharma's squad appears well-suited to the conditions at the Providence Stadium, positioning them as strong contenders for a much-anticipated revenge against England.

Live Updates:

6.50 pm - Indian players and coach Rahul Dravid took a closer look at the Providence stadium pitch after the covers were taken off.

6.30 pm - “There is 85 per cent chance of the match being held to full overs as the clouds have moved away from the stadium and are going west which means the cloud canopy over the stadium is no longer dark and threatening,” a security official at the stadium told The Free Press Journal.

The sun was out after the 25 minute shower for 10 minutes.

6.20 pm - Host Jatin Sapru has provided a weather update from the stadium. The main square is under covers as bright skies and sunshine grace the venue.

6.15 pm - A 15 minute heavy downpour deluged the stadium and the surrounding areas two hours before match time, casting a cloud over the india England semifinal match. However, locals said it is a passing shower with the clouds now moving away from over the stadium which nestles in the north east of the island, and have since moved to the west where the rest of the day is expected to be under heavy rains.

Pitch Report

Guyana has emerged as a tough venue for batting in the T20 World Cup, with teams managing a modest run rate of 6.20 and an average score of 14.67. Although these statistics are somewhat skewed by Uganda's heavy defeats, they also highlight New Zealand, a regular semifinalist, being bowled out for just 75 runs by Afghanistan.

Spin bowlers have found significant success at the Providence Stadium, capturing 27 wickets in the five matches played so far, with a strike rate of 17.1. This remarkable performance by spinners is only surpassed by the figures at Arnos Vale in St Vincent among the regular tournament venues.