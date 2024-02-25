 IND vs ENG: Shoaib Bashir Completes Maiden Fifer As England Bundle Out India For 307 After Dhruv Jurel's Gritty Fifty On Day 3
IND vs ENG: Shoaib Bashir Completes Maiden Fifer As England Bundle Out India For 307 After Dhruv Jurel's Gritty Fifty On Day 3

Dhruv Jurel scored maiden fifty in the second match of his Test career against England

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Sunday, February 25, 2024, 11:54 AM IST
Young rookie spinner Shoaib Bashir achieved his maiden Test five-wicket as England wrapped up India's first innings for 307 on Day 3 of the ongoing fourth Test at JCA Cricket Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Sunday, February 25.

India resumed their first innings batting at 219/7, with Dhruv Jurel and Kuldeep Yadav batting on 30 and 17, respectively. Jurel and Kuldeep kept hosts' batting sailing towards the close of Day 2 after India suffered a quick collapse following Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal.

The pair kept India in good stead in the first hour of the first session and stitched a crucial 76-run partnership before Kuldeep Yadav was bowled out by James Anderson at 253/8.

Kuldeep Yadav displayed his sheer resilience throughout his batting and batted with grit as he scored 28 off 119 balls. He provided enough support to Dhruv Jurel to help take team past 250-run mark in the 85th over.

