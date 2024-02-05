IND vs ENG: Selectors Likely To Announce Team India's Squad For Final 3 Tests On February 6th

Team India. | (Image Credits: Getty)

Team India's selection panel are likely to announce the squad for the remaining 3 Tests against England on February 6th, Tuesday, according to a report by Cricbuzz. With India levelling the series 1-1 after Jasprit Bumrah's heroics, the right-arm speedster is likely to be given a break for the 3rd Test in Rajkot due to extended spells in the first two.

Bumrah was relentless in the 2nd Test in Vishakhapatnam as he bowled match-changing spells in both innings. The right-arm speedster claimed 9 wickets in the match,including 6 in the first innings as India romped to victory by 106 runs. The 30-year-old also earned the Player of the Match award. However, the pace spearhead bowled 32 overs in Vizag to add to 25 in Hyderabad.

Hence, Mohammed Siraj, who was given a break for the 2nd Test, is likely to be back for the 3rd Test before joining forces with Bumrah for the final two matches.

Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami unlikely to return for final 3 Tests:

Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami could be ruled out of the entire Test series. Jadeja went to the NCA to recuperate after a hamstring injury sustained in the opening Test in Hyderabad. Shami has been out of action since the 2023 World Cup and went to London for his troubling ankle; however, his recovery time is longer than expected.

Ravindra Jadeja has reached NCA for his rehab.



- In his prime, Jadeja is missing lots of home Tests is a sad part, come back strong. 🤞 pic.twitter.com/uOd7Hn7rwS — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 30, 2024

As for Virat Kohli, the former captain's return for the 3rd Test is uncertain after opting out for the first 2 due to personal reasons. Former South African captain AB de Villiers revealed during a live show that Kohli is expecting his 2nd child.

Nevertheless, KL Rahul is expected to be back in time for the 3rd Test.