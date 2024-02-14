IND vs ENG, Rajkot Test: R Ashwin On The Verge Of Achieving Double Indian Record; Check Out

Ravichandran Ashwin | Credits: Twitter

Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been one of the greatest bowlers India has ever produced. Ashwin has carried on the legacy left by Anil Kumble, who is currently the highest international wicket-taker for India with 916 wickets.

Ravichandran Ashwin made his Test debut for India against Sri Lanka in 2011. Since then, the 37-year-old has consistently featured in the playing XI and has been one of the instrumental players in Team India’s success for over a decade in Test Cricket. Ashwin has always been the go-to bowler for India when the team needed a breakthrough.

Ashwin has been one of the most successful Test bowlers, particularly in the sub-continent for Team India. Veteran off-spinner has etched his name in the annals of Indian cricket for his vital contribution in team’s success over the years.

Ashwin needs one more wicket to complete 500 wickets in Test cricket.



R Ashwin is currently part of the ongoing five-match Test series against England. After an unimpressive outing in India’s 28-run loss in first Test, he bounced back and scalped three wickets to help the hosts level series 1-1 with a 106-run win over the visitors in Vizag Test.

After his three-wicket haul in England’s 399-run chase, Ravichandran Ashwin’s Test wicket tally stands 499 and is just one wicket away from completing 500 wickets in this format. He is expected to achieve the milestone in the third Test in Rajkot, starting on January 15, Thursday. Along with 500 Test wickets, Ashwin will achieve double the Indian record in Test cricket.

Fastest Indian to 500 wickets in Tests

Ravichandran Ashwin is poised to become the fastest Indian bowler to complete the 500 wickets in Test cricket. Ashwin is expected to achieve this feat in his 98th Test match against England. The record for the fastest Indian bowler to 500 Test wickets is currently held by former spinner Anil Kumble, who achieved this milestone in 105 matches.

Overall, Ashwin will become the second fastest bowler to 500 Test wickets after former Sri Lankan spin bowling legend Muthiah Muralitharan, who completed the feat in 87 matches. Also, the veteran Indian off-spinner will be the second bowler after Muralitharan to achieve 500 Test wickets within 100 Test matches.

Ravichandran Ashwin will become the ninth bowler after Muralitharan (800), late Shane Warne (708), James Anderson (695*), Anil Kumble (619), Stuart Broad (604), Glenn McGrath (563), Courtney Walsh (519) and Nathan Lyon (517) to join the 500-Test wicket club.

First Indian player to achieve 3000 runs and 500 wickets in Tests

Alongside his pursuit of 500 Test wickets, Ravichandran Ashwin is eyeing to achieve a unique Indian record expectedly during the Rajkot Test. Veteran off-spinner cum all-rounder is on track become the first Indian player to achieve the feat of 3000 runs and 500 wickets in Test Cricket history.

Overall, Ashwin will become the third player after Australian legendary spinner late Shane Warne and former England pacer Stuart Broad to accomplish the milestone of 3000 runs and 500 wickets in Tests.

Ashwin is currently the second Indian player after former all-rounder Kapil Dev to score 3000 runs and take 400 wickets in Test Cricket history.