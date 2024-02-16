IND vs ENG: Massive Blow For Team India As Ravichandran Ashwin Pulls Out Of Test Squad Effective Immediately Due To Medical Emergency

Ravichandran Ashwin | Credits: Twitter

Team India have suffered a massive blow as Ravichandran Ashwin has pulled out of the Test squad from the ongoing series against England due to a family medical emergency. The news comes only a few hours after Ashwin became the 2nd Indian and 9th overall to take 500 Test wickets. The BCCI has also issued an official statement regarding the same.

The BCCI released a statement as below:

"Ravichandran Ashwin has withdrawn from the Test squad, effective immediately due to a family medical emergency. In these challenging times, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the team fully supports Ashwin."

"The Board requests respect for the privacy of Ashwin and his family" - BCCI

The apex body of cricket understands that well-being of cricketers and their family are of utmost importance and requested privacy for the family.

"The BCCI extends its heartfelt support to the champion cricketer and his family. The health and well-being of the players and their loved ones are of utmost importance."

Adding further on the matter, BCCI said they will keep communicating with Ashwin and provide any support, if required.

"The Board and the team will continue to provide any necessary assistance to Ashwin and will keep the lines of communication open to offer support as needed. Team India appreciates the understanding and empathy of the fans and media during this sensitive period."

Ravichandran Ashwin's absence will put pressure on the Indian team:

With India shorn of their most experienced bowler or spinner, they will find themselves under pressure as Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav struggled to make breakthroughs on day 2. Ashwin claimed Zak Crawley amid his figures of 7-0-37-1, while Mohammed Siraj dismissed Ollie Pope.

The veteran also contributed precious 37 runs with the bat to push the home side's total to 445. England opener Ben Duckett led their strong reply on day 2, staying unbeaten on 133 and shared two strong partnerships with Zak Crawley and Pope. By stumps on day 2, the tourists trailed by 238 runs more.