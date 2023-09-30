IND vs ENG, ICC World Cup 2023 Warm-Up, Live Scores And Updates: India Win The Toss And Choose To Bat First

Rohit Sharma and Jos Buttler will lead their respective sides. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

England have had the better of India in their last two World Cup games and have the cavalry to outclass them again

Indian captain Rohit Sharma wins the toss and elects to bat first

England squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

Jos is our Boss 🙌

Leading the way to #CWC23 🏆

Watch The Road to Retain now 👇 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 30, 2023

In what is India's first warm-up game, this could also be the World Cup final on November 19th in Ahmedabad. Fasten your seatbelts for a contest which could see a truckload of runs