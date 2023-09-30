 IND vs ENG, ICC World Cup 2023 Warm-Up, Live Scores And Updates: India Win The Toss And Choose To Bat First
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs ENG, ICC World Cup 2023 Warm-Up, Live Scores And Updates: India Win The Toss And Choose To Bat First
Live Updates

IND vs ENG, ICC World Cup 2023 Warm-Up, Live Scores And Updates: India Win The Toss And Choose To Bat First

IND vs ENG, ICC World Cup 2023 Warm-Up: Men in Blue take on defending champions as both teams hope to finetune their plans

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 30, 2023, 01:40 PM IST
article-image
Rohit Sharma and Jos Buttler will lead their respective sides. | (Image Credits: Twitter)
30 September 2023 01:40 PM IST
30 September 2023 01:40 PM IST

England have had the better of India in their last two World Cup games and have the cavalry to outclass them again

30 September 2023 01:40 PM IST

Indian captain Rohit Sharma wins the toss and elects to bat first 

30 September 2023 01:40 PM IST

England squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.

30 September 2023 01:40 PM IST

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

30 September 2023 01:40 PM IST
30 September 2023 01:40 PM IST
30 September 2023 01:40 PM IST

In what is India's first warm-up game, this could also be the World Cup final on November 19th in Ahmedabad. Fasten your seatbelts for a contest which could see a truckload of runs

30 September 2023 01:21 PM IST

Hello and Welcome to our Live Blog of the India's 1st Warm-up match against defending champions England at Baraspara Stadium, Rajkot

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs ENG, ICC World Cup 2023 Warm-Up, Live Scores And Updates: India Win The Toss And Choose To...

IND vs ENG, ICC World Cup 2023 Warm-Up, Live Scores And Updates: India Win The Toss And Choose To...

Asian Games 2023: Rohan Bopanna And Rutuja Bhosale Win Gold In Mixed-Doubles Tennis Event

Asian Games 2023: Rohan Bopanna And Rutuja Bhosale Win Gold In Mixed-Doubles Tennis Event

Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Expecting Their 2nd Child: Reports

Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Expecting Their 2nd Child: Reports

WPL 2024: Luke Williams Replaces Ben Sawyer As Royal Challengers Bangalore's Coach

WPL 2024: Luke Williams Replaces Ben Sawyer As Royal Challengers Bangalore's Coach

Asian Games 2023: Sarabjot Singh And Divya Subbaraju Clinch Silver In Mixed 10m Air Rifle Pistol...

Asian Games 2023: Sarabjot Singh And Divya Subbaraju Clinch Silver In Mixed 10m Air Rifle Pistol...