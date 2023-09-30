IND vs ENG, ICC World Cup 2023 Warm-Up, Live Scores And Updates: India Win The Toss And Choose To Bat First

30 September 2023 01:40 PM IST
England have had the better of India in their last two World Cup games and have the cavalry to outclass them again
Indian captain Rohit Sharma wins the toss and elects to bat first
England squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.
India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.
In what is India's first warm-up game, this could also be the World Cup final on November 19th in Ahmedabad. Fasten your seatbelts for a contest which could see a truckload of runs
Hello and Welcome to our Live Blog of the India's 1st Warm-up match against defending champions England at Baraspara Stadium, Rajkot
