IND vs ENG: Ben Stokes Goes Out For A Jog With England Teammates And Support Staff In Scenic Dharamsala; Watch

England cricket players are soaking in the clean air and weather of Dharamsala as they prepare for the fifth and final Test against India which will be played in the city from March 7.

It's not often that cricketers get to play an international match at an altitude of 1,457 m above sea level which is why foreign and Indian players make the most of this opportunity whenever they come to Dharamsala.

England players were seen enjoying a jog on the winding and hilly roads of the city with captain Ben Stokes leading the way.

Stokes was joined by his teammates Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, James Anderson and members of the support staff, including assistant coach Paul Collingwood.

Stokes posted a video of the players and coaches hogging on a road with the backdrop of the Himalayan mountain range covered in snow.

"Some place for a trundle this morning," Stokes captioned his post.

England to play for pride in Dharamsala

The fifth Test will be the second red-ball international match that will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association stadium in Dharamsala. The scenic venue has only hosted one Test so far between India and Australia which was won comfortably by the hosts in 2017.

England have already lost the series after the defeat in Ranchi last month. England will have pride and 2 crucial points on the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle to play for when they face Rohit Sharma's men for the final time on this tour.