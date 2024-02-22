IND vs ENG, 4th Test Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranchi Contest

Team India vs England in Ranchi | Twitter

Team India will take on England in the fourth Test of the five-match series at JCA Cricket Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday, January 23. India are currently leading the series 2-1 against England after a record-breaking 434-run win in the third Test in Rajkot.

India lost the Test series opener in Hyderabad but bounced back to win the next two matches in order to take a lead in the five-match series. The hosts will look to win the Ranchi Test to clinch the series.

However, India will miss the services of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah as he has been rested for the fourth Test while KL Rahul yet again ruled out of the match as he is yet to recover from the injury. Meanwhile, Mukesh Kumar joined the squad after Bengal's final Ranji Trophy match against Bihar and is likely to feature in the playing XI as a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah.

Akash Deep, who was added to Test squad, is expected to make international debut for Team India against England in the Ranchi Test.

For England, Ben Stokes-led side announced the playing XI for the fourth Test in Ranchi. Following heavy defeat against India in Rajkot, the visitors made a couple of changes to their playing XI by replacing Rehan Ahmed and Mark Wood with Shoaib Bashir and Ollie Robinson, respectively.

Veteran pacer James Anderson will lead the pace bowling attack alongside Robinson. Joe Root retained his place in the team despite having forgettable outing in the ongoing Test series thus far. Meanwhile, Ben Stokes is likely bowl in the Ranchi Test.

When to watch India vs England 4th Test?

The fourth Test between India and England will take place at 9:30 PM IST, with toss happening at 9 AM.

Where to watch India vs England Ranchi Test?

The fourth Test between India and England will be live telecasted Sports18 network. For those who prefer to watch the match on OTT, they can log in to Jio Cinema app or jiocinema.com.

India Squad and England Playing XI

IND: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Akash Deep, KS Bharat (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar

England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Ben Foakes, Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson, Shoaib Bashir