IND vs ENG, 4th Test, Day 3: Indian Openers Solid In Run-Chase After R Ashwin's Record-Equalling 5-Wicket Haul

Ravichandran Ashwin took a record-equalling fifer. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal survived a nervous 20 minutes through to stumps on day 3 of the 4th Test against England in Ranchi. With 192 as the target for India to make it 3-1 in the five-match series, Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal knocked off 40 runs already without losing a wicket.

India started the day starring down the barrel as their score stood at 219-7, still 134 runs short of England's first-innings total. However, the likes of Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav, and Akash Deep stood up to take India past 300. Jurel and Kuldeep added 76 between them, while Jurel added a further 40 runs with Akash Deep. Nevertheless, the 23-year-old missed out on a well-deserved hundred, falling 10 short of the mark.

For England, Shoaib Bashir was the star of the show, claiming his maiden fifer, while Tom Hartley picked up three scalps. James Anderson claimed a couple of wickets for a good measure.

Team India bowlers hit back to set themselves a chaseable total:

Ravichandran Ashwin spearheaded India's bowling efforts as he nipped out Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, and Joe Root cheaply just as it seemed like England were walking away with the match. Kuldeep Yadav, who sent down an underwhelming 12 overs in the first innings, joined the party with wickets of Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes, Tom Hartley, and Ollie Robinson.

Ashwin, who dismissed James Anderson for his fifer, equalled Anil Kumble's tally of 35 for India for the same. While India pounced on England spinners' lose deliveries, the openers also survived a few close shaves, leaving them 152 more to get on day 4.