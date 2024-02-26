 IND vs ENG, 4th Test: 'Biggest Scam Ever In Indian Cricket' - Fans Slam Rajat Patidar For His 6-Ball Duck In India's 192-Run Chase
Rajat Patidar has had an unforgettable debut Test series, scoring only 64 runs across six innings thus far.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Monday, February 26, 2024, 12:24 PM IST
article-image
Rajat Patidar | Credits: Twitter

India batter Rajat Patidar yet again failed to deliver with the bat during India's 192-run chase on Day 4 of the ongoing fourth Test at JSCA Cricket Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Monday, Febraury 26.

Patidar walked out to bat after Rohit Sharma's dismissal and joined Shubman Gill at the crease to carry on India's run-chase following two quick wickets. After his poor returns in the first innings, many were expecting him to be at the crease for the remaining overs of the first session to keep India's ship in good stead.

However, Rajat Patidar had a short stay at the crease as young rookie spinner Shoaib Bashir dismissed him for a six-ball duck. Patidar edged Shoaib Bashir's drifted-in bouncer as he pressed forward, hit the pad and Ollie Pope took the catch at backward point.

Following his dismissal, Indian cricket fans slammed Rajat Patidar for his repeated failures and failing to produce an impactful performance with the bat despite getting the opportunity to play for Team India in Test cricket after toiling hard in domestic cricket.

Fans expressed their disappointment for his failure to perform when the needed him the most. Many questioned 'over-hyping' Rajat Patidar while others want Team India management to drop him from the playing XI in the Dharamshala Test.

article-image

Here's how fans reacted to Rajat Patidar's six-ball duck

