IND vs ENG, 4th Test: 'Biggest Scam Ever In Indian Cricket' - Fans Slam Rajat Patidar For His 6-Ball Duck In India's 192-Run Chase

India batter Rajat Patidar yet again failed to deliver with the bat during India's 192-run chase on Day 4 of the ongoing fourth Test at JSCA Cricket Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Monday, Febraury 26.

Patidar walked out to bat after Rohit Sharma's dismissal and joined Shubman Gill at the crease to carry on India's run-chase following two quick wickets. After his poor returns in the first innings, many were expecting him to be at the crease for the remaining overs of the first session to keep India's ship in good stead.

However, Rajat Patidar had a short stay at the crease as young rookie spinner Shoaib Bashir dismissed him for a six-ball duck. Patidar edged Shoaib Bashir's drifted-in bouncer as he pressed forward, hit the pad and Ollie Pope took the catch at backward point.

Rajat Patidar dismissed for a duck. pic.twitter.com/bcycfCd5aB — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 26, 2024

Following his dismissal, Indian cricket fans slammed Rajat Patidar for his repeated failures and failing to produce an impactful performance with the bat despite getting the opportunity to play for Team India in Test cricket after toiling hard in domestic cricket.

Fans expressed their disappointment for his failure to perform when the needed him the most. Many questioned 'over-hyping' Rajat Patidar while others want Team India management to drop him from the playing XI in the Dharamshala Test.

Here's how fans reacted to Rajat Patidar's six-ball duck

biggest scam ever in indian cricket this rajat patidar — Sumit (@shriramjibhakt) February 26, 2024

Rajat Patidar is the biggest fraud ever to play in the Indian team !! He didn’t deserve a chance to play in this match at all !! — 3D गेंडास्वामी (@GS_unfiltered) February 26, 2024

Rajat Patidar wagon wheel in this series pic.twitter.com/dfxq3xKUmb — Abhishek (@be_mewadi) February 26, 2024

This guy was hyped only by RCB fans. Rajat Patidar doesn't even deserve to play for India.



RCB fans hyped him like next Sachin or something lmao. Fraud. pic.twitter.com/6GshF6MlIT — ANSHUMAN🚩 (@AvengerReturns) February 26, 2024

Rajat Patidar successfully wasted all his chances. Registered 2nd DUCK in 6 Test innings.#INDvsENG | #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/M88g0R4Fjt — Don Cricket 🏏 (@doncricket_) February 26, 2024

In recent times no other indian player got multiple chances in the series even after failures . Yet he did not utilise the opportunity though 🤦‍♂️#INDvENG#Rajatpatidar pic.twitter.com/xXRrGYbcCR — Pavan Kumar (@Amusedteetoller) February 26, 2024