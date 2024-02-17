 IND vs ENG 3rd Day 3: India Lose Rohit Sharma But Hosts In Driver's Seat With 170-Run Lead
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs ENG 3rd Day 3: India Lose Rohit Sharma But Hosts In Driver's Seat With 170-Run Lead

IND vs ENG 3rd Day 3: India Lose Rohit Sharma But Hosts In Driver's Seat With 170-Run Lead

England bundled out for 319 and handed over a 126-run lead to India for the second innings.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Saturday, February 17, 2024, 02:13 PM IST
article-image

Team India assumed their second innings batting after bundling out England for 319 on Day 3 of the ongoing third Test against England at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Saturday, February 17.

In India's bowling, Mohammed Siraj led the fightback with four-wicket haul while Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav picked two wickets each. For England, Ben Duckett emerged as the star performer as he dominated the Indian bowlers with a knock 153 off 151 balls.

England handed 126-run lead to India for the second innings. India openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma provided a good start to the hosts' innings until the latter dismissed for 19 by Joe Root.

(More to follow).

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 3: Mohammed Siraj Shines As India Bundle Out England For 319

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 3: Mohammed Siraj Shines As India Bundle Out England For 319

Bengaluru Open 2024: Sumit Nagal Storms Into Singles Semifinals, Ramkumar Ousted

Bengaluru Open 2024: Sumit Nagal Storms Into Singles Semifinals, Ramkumar Ousted

Kyle Jamieson Ruled Out For Nearly Year Due To Back Stress Fracture Diagnosis

Kyle Jamieson Ruled Out For Nearly Year Due To Back Stress Fracture Diagnosis

IND vs ENG, 3rd Test Day 3: India Edge Ahead After Ben Duckett's Wicket, England Post 290/5 At Tea

IND vs ENG, 3rd Test Day 3: India Edge Ahead After Ben Duckett's Wicket, England Post 290/5 At Tea

Theft At Yuvraj Singh's House, ₹70,000 Cash & Jewellery Missing

Theft At Yuvraj Singh's House, ₹70,000 Cash & Jewellery Missing