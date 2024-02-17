IND vs ENG 3rd Day 3: India Lose Rohit Sharma But Hosts In Driver's Seat With 170-Run Lead

Team India assumed their second innings batting after bundling out England for 319 on Day 3 of the ongoing third Test against England at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Saturday, February 17.

In India's bowling, Mohammed Siraj led the fightback with four-wicket haul while Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav picked two wickets each. For England, Ben Duckett emerged as the star performer as he dominated the Indian bowlers with a knock 153 off 151 balls.

England handed 126-run lead to India for the second innings. India openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma provided a good start to the hosts' innings until the latter dismissed for 19 by Joe Root.

(More to follow).