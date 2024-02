India have set England 399 runs to win the second Test and take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series in Vizag on Sunday. The hosts got bowled out for 255 in their second innings during the final session of Day 3.

Shubman Gill top-scored for India with 104 runs while Tom Hartley was England's most successful bowler with 4 wickets for 77 runs.

More details to follow...