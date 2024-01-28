IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Ollie Pope, Tom Hartley Help England Stun India In Hyderabad And Take 1-0 Series Lead

England produced a memorable fightback in Hyderabad on Sunday to register a stunning 28-run win over India in the first Test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Chasing a challenging 231 for victory, India's final innings folded for 202 in the final over after an extension of half-an-hour on Day 4.

Tom Hartley stars with 7-wicket haul

Debutant off-spinner Tom Hartley bagged his maiden seven-wicket haul while former skipper Joe Root and Jack Leach contributed with one each in the famous win at Uppal.

The batters failed in the second innings for the hosts with the likes of Rohit Sharma (39), KL Rahul (22), KS Bharat (28) and Ravichandran Ashwin (28) getting good starts but they failed to convert their knocks into big ones.

The lack of big partnerships cost India dear as England pounced on their opponents' mistakes to emerge victorious despite losing the first six sessions of this Test.

England breach India's fortress at Hyderabad

This is India's first defeat at the RGI stadium out of 6 Tests and also the first instance when they have lost a Test after taking a lead of over 100 runs in the first innings.

England overturned a 190-run first innings deficit thanks to Pope's knock which will be remembered as one of the best played by a foreign batter on Indian soil. This is also their second Test win in India since 2021.

Hartley answers his critics & haters with the ball

Hartley, who was trolled after the first innings in which he gave away 131 runs for 2 wickets, finished with the fourth best bowling figures of 7 for 62 by a visiting debutant bowler in India.

"It's unbelievable. Not going to sink in for a while. I'm over the moon. [Thoughts after first innings] 'This is hard work.' It was tough out there, didn't spin as much as we thought.

"Testament to the coaches and Stokes, they got around me and gave me confidence. It's fantastic. In that dressing room, you can have a great day or a bad day, it's the same vibe in there," Hartley said after the match.