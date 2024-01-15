 IND vs ENG 1st Test: Free Entry For Families Of Indian Armed Forces In Hyderabad Stadium On Republic Day
Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, January 15, 2024, 07:48 PM IST
The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) has announced that it will make the entry free at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium for the families of the Indian Armed Forces on Republic Day 2024.

The stadium is set to host the first Test between India and England from January 25. Entry will be free for the aforementioned families on the second day of the Test match on January 26.

Tickets for the first Test will be made available from January 18 on Paytm Insider app and www.insider.in online. The sale of offline tickets will kick start from Jan 22 at Gymkhana grounds.

Prices of the per day tickets will range from ₹200 to ₹4,000.

New HCA team eyes happy start to their tenure

The HCA has also invited Telangana government school class VI to XII students to watch India Vs England Test match in Hyderabad for free. Lunch will also be provided to students wearing their school uniforms at no cost after showing their id card.

The board has also asked the interested schools to send in their entries on email to the HCA CEO by January 18. At least 5,000 schools students are expected to attend the Test match.

India and England will play a series of 5 Tests in the latest WTC cycle from January 25 to March 7. Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Rajkot, Ranchi and Dharamsala will host the matches.

