IND vs ENG, 1st Test Day 4 Live Updates: Ollie Pope Hopes To Prolong His Stay At Crease As England Eye 200-Run Lead

Day 4: First Session Live Updates

Ollie Pope and Rehan Ahmed walked out to bat with England at 316/6 on the board in the first innings. Ravindra Jadeja began the proceedings for India on Day 4 as he bowls to Rehan Ahmed.

That's 150 for Ollie Pope. He brings up century and a half in 212 balls. Pope is leading England from front.

Ollie Pope and Rehan Ahmed complete 50-run partnership for the seventh wicket as duo keep England's ship floating.

Day 3 Summary

India resumed their innings at 421/7 on the board, with Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel batting on 81 and 35, respectively. In the first session itself, the hosts were bundled out for 436 in 121 overs and 190-run lead.

Jadeja missed out on a well-deserved century by just 13 runs as he was dismissed for 87, while Axar scored 44. For England, Joe Root emerged as the best bowler despite not being among frontline spinners as he registered figures of 4/79 at an economy rate of 2.7 in 29 overs.

England assumed their second innings batting. The opening pair of Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett provided a good start for the visitors until R Ashwin drew first blood for India by dismissing the former for 31 at 45/1.

Then, Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope kept England’s batting sailing and took the team past the 100-run mark. The pair was looking to form a good partnership until Jasprit Bumrah removed Duckett for 37 at 113/2.

Never in doubt!@Jaspritbumrah93 gets his man and the off-stump is out of the ground 🔥🔥



Ben Duckett departs for 47.



Thereafter, England wickets began to tumble after Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes failed to deliver their best in the middle, leaving Pope to wage a lone battle. However, Ollie Pope received support from Ben Foakes at the other end, with whom he took England past 200-run mark with 112-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

Ollie Pope continued to put on a good fight throughout the third session as he brought up his maiden century on Indian soil in 154 balls. Pope and Rehan Ahmed shared an unbeaten 41-run partnership towards the close. At the end of Day 3, England posted a total of 316/6 in 77 overs and a 126-run lead, with Pope and Rehan batting on 148 and 16, respectively.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin scalped two wickets each.