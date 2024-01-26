IND vs ENG, 1st Test Day 2 Live Updates: Joe Root Denies Yashasvi Jaiswal A Century, Gets Him For 80

Yashasvi Jaiswal will resume day 2 on 76. | (Credits: Twitter)

Day 2 - Session 1 Updates:

Joe Root starts the proceedings for England on day 2 as he bowls to Yashasvi Jaiswal. But Jaiswal cracks a boundary on the 2nd ball of the day. But Root has got Jaiswal. What a moment! Root has hanged on to one off his own bowling to deny the left-hander a hundred and has to go for 80.

KL Rahul joins Shubman Gill. Ben Stokes might have missed an opportunity here as the England captain fails to spot a miscued hoick. Tom Hartley is into his 12th over and continues to leak runs.

Recap of day 1:

England had chosen to bat first after visiting captain Ben Stokes won the toss. Openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley led the way with a 55-run partnership, but Indian bowlers hit back with 3 quick wickets. Following another 50-run stand between Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes' contribution of 70 was the only standout one as his 70 lifted the tourists to 246.

Among India's bowlers, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja starred with 3 wickets each. Yashasvi Jaiswal backed the hosts' bowling performance with a blistering half-century, notably pummeling debutant Tom Hartley for two sixes in his first over in Test cricket. He raced to 76 off 70 deliveries at Stumps as Team India cut the deficit to 127 heading to day 2 with 9 wickets in hand.