IND vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024: What Happens In Case Of A Washout Or No Result In Antigua? Is There A Reserve Day In Super 8s?

Team India and Bangladesh will square off in the T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua's North Sound on Saturday, June 22.

India won their opening match of the Super 8 against Afghanistan by 47 runs, extending their winning streak to four matches sin the ongoing edition of the T20 World Cup 2024. The Men in Blue won three matches on the trot against Ireland, Pakistan and the USA before the fixture against Canada was washed out due to rain in the group stage.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, suffered a 28-run defeat at the hands of Australia via DLS method due to rain in Antigua. Aussies were at 100/2 before the match was called off and declared as the winner as they were comfortable 28 runs ahead of sub-par score of 72 as per DLS rule.

The upcoming Super 8 clash is crucial as the Men in Blue will look to secure their berth for the semifinal, while Bangladesh will aim to bounce back and keep their hopes alive for the knockout stage of the tournament.

With India and Bangladesh locking horns in a crucial clash, It's interesting to know what will happen if the rain or bad weather in Antigua's North Sound plays the spoilsport.

Is there reserve day for India vs Bangladesh Super 8?

Despite it being a crucial stage of the T20 World Cup, there is no reserve day for the India vs Bangladesh Super 8 match. This applies not only to this match but to all the Super 8 matches. If a match is washed out without a ball being bowled or is called off due to rain, the two teams will share a point.

At the end of the Super 8 stage, if two or more teams are tied on equal points, then the team with a better Net Run Rate (NRR) compared to other team will secure the top two finish in the respective group and qualify for the semifinals.

The reserve day will only come to place if the semifinals and the Final are affected by the rain or bad weather.