IND vs BAN: Rohit Sharma likely to return for 2nd Test against Bangladesh

India captain Rohit Sharma is reportedly set to return to India squad for the second Test against Bangladesh.

Rohit had gone back to India after hurting his left thumb while fielding in the second ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur.

According to a report in Sports Tak, Rohit has informed the team management about his availability for the Test at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka on December 22.

In Rohit's absence, KL Rahul was appointed captain of the side and Abhimanyu Easwaran has been named as the replacement.

Easwaran comes into the side after scoring 299 runs in two games for the India 'A' side currently touring Bangladesh.

Pacer Navdeep Saini and uncapped Saurabh Kumar were named as replacements for injured Mohammad Shami and Ravindra Jadeja. Left-arm spinner Saurabh was the leading wicket-taker in the A series against Bangladesh with 15 wickets while Saini took six in the two first-class games.

Saini had last played for India in the famous Test in Brisbane in January 2021.

Left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat, who played his only Test 12 years ago, has also been added to the India squad.